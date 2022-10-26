Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 128,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,257. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

