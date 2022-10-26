China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) shares rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

