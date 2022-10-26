CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 75,552 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,552 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $83,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average is $320.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

