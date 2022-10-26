CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $100.42 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $100,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $218.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

