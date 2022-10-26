CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $78,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 154,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average is $219.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

