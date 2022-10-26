CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 228,360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,360 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 838,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,730,928. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.