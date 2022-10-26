CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 46,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 355,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621,272. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

