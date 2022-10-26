CKW Financial Group Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 153,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,155. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

