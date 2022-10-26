CKW Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. 268,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

