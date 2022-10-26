Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.1 %

CLF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 814,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.24.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

