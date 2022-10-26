Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and $12.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.01435043 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005528 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021430 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.72 or 0.01735825 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

