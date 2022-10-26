Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Increased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 553,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,793 shares of company stock worth $4,100,510. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. 429,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,225,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

