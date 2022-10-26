CoinLoan Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $15.65 or 0.00075478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and $210,494.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.25 or 0.30547859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011931 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

