Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $383.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $52.74 or 0.00253980 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $383.26 million and approximately $39.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.02595654 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $54,295,330.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

