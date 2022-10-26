ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.41

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $126.41, with a volume of 55229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

