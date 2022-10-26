Cowen Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $335.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $33.56 on Wednesday, hitting $299.15. The stock had a trading volume of 213,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,496. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.72. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

