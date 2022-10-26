Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) a $128.00 Price Target

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $128.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. 1,564,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915,986. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.