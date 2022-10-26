CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

