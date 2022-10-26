Cronos Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $36.45 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00084150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00060454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.