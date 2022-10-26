Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Cuisine Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

