cVault.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,023.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.40 million and approximately $58,023.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,840.23 or 0.28155412 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.62 or 0.30612613 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011956 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.