CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

