Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 20.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 224,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Union by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,025. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

