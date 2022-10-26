Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE LLY traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.61. 25,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

