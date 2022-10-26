Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 21,771 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

