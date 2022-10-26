Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 62,660 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,660 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $18,383,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,404,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,354. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

