Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 9,004 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,296. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

