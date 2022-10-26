Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Up 1.4%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.38. 20,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

