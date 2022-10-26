Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $132,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $207,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

