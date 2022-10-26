DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

