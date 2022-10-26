DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

