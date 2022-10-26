DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

