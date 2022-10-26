DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

