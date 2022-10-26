DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

