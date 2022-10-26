DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 1,062,543 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 150.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,829. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

