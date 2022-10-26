DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. 35,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,781. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

