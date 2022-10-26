DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 5.5 %

DOCN opened at $38.31 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $36,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

