Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 271.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 171,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

