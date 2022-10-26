Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Up 1.9%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30. 1,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.33. The company has a market cap of C$172.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.