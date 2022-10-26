Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.47.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

