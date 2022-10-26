Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.50-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.50-10.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
NYSE:EMN opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
