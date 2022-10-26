Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.50-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.50-10.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.