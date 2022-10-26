easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.32

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

easyJet Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

