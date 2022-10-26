Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eisai Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ESALY stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 41,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,095. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. Eisai has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

