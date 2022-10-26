Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $52.75 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $120,099.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001239 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00019877 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,457,873 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.