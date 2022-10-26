Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBKW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,399. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

