Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.34 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. 18,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 21.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

