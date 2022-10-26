Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.34 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Encore Wire Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of WIRE stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. 18,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $151.64.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
