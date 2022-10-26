Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $28.96 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $444.87 million and $28.96 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002955 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.62 or 0.30612613 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011956 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
