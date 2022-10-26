Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 3.8%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.18. 20,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.