Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 3.8%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.18. 20,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
