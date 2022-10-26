EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

